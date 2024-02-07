A Waikato sharemilker has been convicted of defrauding Covid support schemes to fuel an online gambling habit. Photo / 123rf

A Waikato sharemilker has escaped a prison sentence, but still faces nine months of home detention, after being convicted of cheating on his tax returns and making fraudulent claims for Covid support payments.

The Inland Revenue Department said in a statement this afternoon Gordon Kenneth Morris was sentenced in the Hamilton District Court on February 1.

He had been charged with making fraudulent applications for the Small Business Cashflow Scheme (SBCS) and Resurgence Support Payments (RSP), as well as false GST and income tax returns.

Morris’ applications saw his companies receive $27,200 from the SBCS. His application for $8800 in RSP support was declined.

Inland Revenue said in its statement the schemes were “implemented under urgency using a ‘High Trust’ application model to ensure businesses could access funds to support the business quickly”.