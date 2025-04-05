Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Personal Finance / Investment

Four experts give advice for young adults on how to start investing – Diana Clement

Diana Clement
By
Your Money and careers writer for the NZ Herald·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Young investors can easily learn how to invest, but they need to be careful. Photo / Andrey Popov

Young investors can easily learn how to invest, but they need to be careful. Photo / Andrey Popov

Diana Clement
Opinion by Diana Clement
Diana Clement is a freelance journalist who has written a column for the Herald since 2004. Before that, she was personal finance editor for the Sunday Business (now The Business) newspaper in London.
Learn more

Taking a punt on crypto, options or the next up-and-coming company’s shares is a great way to learn about investing. Especially for newly fledged adults in the 18- to 25-year-old demographic.

But it needs

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Investment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Investment