Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Personal Finance / Investment

How do you find a good financial adviser? – Mary Holm

Mary Holm
By
Columnist·NZ Herald·
11 mins to read
A financial mentor can help if you are struggling to get on top of your situation. Photo / 123rf

A financial mentor can help if you are struggling to get on top of your situation. Photo / 123rf

Mary Holm
Opinion by Mary Holm
Mary Holm is a freelance journalist, a seminar presenter and a best-selling author on personal finance.
Learn more

Where to get help

Q: I am seeking a recommendation for a financial adviser please. As an early 60s male, typically hardworking and generous, I have found myself in a pickle and wish to seek sound financial advice.

I have a good super scheme, mortgages and pending retirement in four or five years, I cannot service recent debt following a self-funded home build. I can’t explain the impact this is having on my wellbeing – hence the call for help.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Investment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Investment