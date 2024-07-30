Advertisement
Rent yield gap of 4% ‘largest in 15 years’: Why would you borrow to become a landlord?

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read
Rental property investment can be difficult with such high interest rates. Photo / Doug Sherring

  • New Zealand has 2,056,578 dwellings, Census 2023 showed.
  • 663,700 of those places are rented, Stats NZ quarterly figures show.
  • Those places are home to around 1.3 million tenants.
  • But high interest rates at 7% and lower rental yields of 4% mean investment is harder.

The crushing negative gap between what landlords are earning in rent and what they are paying in mortgages is the largest in about 15 years, an economist says.

Kelvin Davidson, senior property economist for data business CoreLogic NZ, said there was roughly a 4 percentage point gap between those

