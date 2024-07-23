Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Inside Economics: What’s really happening with rents? How much have consumer prices risen since 2019 ... and have your wages kept up?

Liam Dann
By
12 mins to read
Rents have risen sharply in the past four years, but new data shows the trend is changing. Photo / 123rf

Rents have risen sharply in the past four years, but new data shows the trend is changing. Photo / 123rf

OPINION

Welcome to Inside Economics. Every week, I take a deeper dive into some of the more left-field economic news you may have missed. To sign up to my weekly newsletter, click on nzherald.co.nz and select “My newsletters”. For a step-by-step guide, click here. If you have a burning question about the quirks or intricacies of economics send it to liam.dann@nzherald.co.nz or leave a message in the comments section.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business