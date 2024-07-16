Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Inside Economics: What’s the impact of Trump shooting; SPQR blow – hospitality crisis?; Is it time for real-time data?

Liam Dann
By
12 mins to read
Markets are confident Donald Trump will win in November. Photo / Getty Images

Markets are confident Donald Trump will win in November. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

Welcome to Inside Economics. Every week, I take a deeper dive into some of the more left-field economic news you may have missed. To sign up to my weekly newsletter, click on nzherald.co.nz and select “My newsletters”. For a step-by-step guide, click here. If you have a burning question about the quirks or intricacies of economics, send it to liam.dann@nzherald.co.nz or leave a message in the comments section.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business