Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Kiwis departing in record numbers but net migration gain remains high

Liam Dann
By
4 mins to read
New Zealanders left the country in record numbers. Photo / 123rf

New Zealanders left the country in record numbers. Photo / 123rf

Migration both in and out of New Zealand continues to run hot with record migrant arrivals being offset by record departures by New Zealand citizens.

There was an annual net migration gain of 130,900 in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business