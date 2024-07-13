Advertisement
Liam Dann: Economic optimism has broken out... should we be worried?

Liam Dann
6 mins to read
While low growth and high interest rates paint a downbeat picture, there is some light at the end of the tunnel. Photo / 123rf

THREE KEY FACTS:

  • Financial markets have priced in two rate cuts by November
  • Westpac has dropped its mortgage rates
  • Food prices decreased 0.3% in the 12 months to June 2024, the first annual decrease in nearly six years

Liam Dann is business editor-at-large for the New Zealand Herald. He is a senior writer and columnist, and also presents and produces videos and podcasts. He joined the Herald in 2003.

OPINION

