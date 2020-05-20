If you're buying your first home, you’d be silly not to make the most of your investments.

ANZ has dropped its one-year fixed home loan rate to 2.79 per cent, which it says is "well beyond historic lows".

It follows other major banks dropping below 3 per cent for the first time as the mortgage competition continues to bring in new customers amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

ANZ also dropped other fixed rates: 18-months (3.05 per cent), 2-year (2.95 per cent) and 3-year (3.35 per cent).

The new rates, available from tomorrow, will take fixed home loan rates "well beyond historic lows" said Ben Kelleher, ANZ managing director retail and business banking.

"These new rates reflect a new reality where many home loan customers are facing uncertain times and our commitment to keeping rates as low as possible to help ease the pressure.