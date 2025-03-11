Its annual loyalty cashback – Dosh Streak – will offer homeowners cash payment equal to 0.01% of the loan balance, up to a maximum of 0.20%, over the lifetime of the mortgage with Dosh.

“Streak rewards are exclusively offered by Dosh in addition to any offers, such as upfront cashback, from Westpac NZ. Ultimately, this means more cash is returned to customer pockets,” Marsh said.

“We see this as an offer that will drive competition, potentially leading to lower rates and savings for Kiwis throughout the country.”

Because Dosh home loans are backed by Westpac, customers can apply in minutes and don’t need to visit a branch.

“We’re not a traditional provider. Our digital-only, no-advice approach means Dosh can bring exceptional value to a large number of customers without incurring the normal business costs,” Marsh said.

Helen Ryder, Westpac NZ managing director of consumer banking and wealth, said the bank is excited about helping more New Zealanders achieve their home ownership goals.

“We’re continuously looking for ways to deliver the best experience for both aspiring and existing homeowners, in a highly competitive market.

“Our collaboration with Dosh is another way we’re helping drive innovation in the banking sector, while supporting a fintech to scale up.

“We see this as a key example of the new types of initiatives that will launch as open banking develops in New Zealand.”

Homeowners getting mortgage rates below those advertised isn’t an uncommon practice.

Last year, OneRoof reported that ANZ had cut its one-year discretionary non-advertised mortgage rate to 60 basis points (bps) below its advertised rates on their website.

“Banks don’t post their best rates on their websites – so you’ll need to contact lenders directly to see what deal they can offer you,” Bruce Pitchers, Canstar NZ editor, previously told the Herald.