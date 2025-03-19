‘Rate wars’ puts long-term mortgage-fixing back in the frame

Floating and short-term mortgage rates remain overwhelmingly popular with home owners but a shift is expected as we near the bottom of the interest rate cycle, say experts.
Kelvin Davidson, CoreLogic NZ chief property economist, said in a statement that “rate wars” suggests borrowing behaviour will be something to watch closely.
CoreLogic NZ’s March Housing Chart Pack, which looked at Reserve Bank data, showed 90% of borrowers chose a floating or short-term fixed rate (six to 12 months) in January.
“Around 71% of New Zealand’s existing mortgages by value are currently fixed but due to reprice on to a new mortgage rate soon, and another 12% is floating. Over the past two to three years, these repricing events have generally meant a higher mortgage rate for borrowers,” Davidson said.
“However, that situation has now turned around again, and with rate wars recently emerging among lenders offering lower 2-3 year fixed rates, we could start to see a shift back towards them pretty shortly.