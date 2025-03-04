Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Winter is coming for mortgage rates – how low can you expect rates to go?

Cameron Smith
By
Online Business Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Mortgage expert says home loan rates probably haven’t got a lot further to fall. Photo / NZME

Mortgage expert says home loan rates probably haven’t got a lot further to fall. Photo / NZME

Mortgage experts expect home loan rates to bottom out this winter as some homeowners hang onto the possibility of lower rates.

The past year has seen the majority of mortgage holders opt for floating or short-term fixed rates in anticipation of banks cutting interest rates.

But Squirrel founder John Bolton

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business