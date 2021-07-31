Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Paul Catmur: When should you leave the rat race?

6 minutes to read
The endless rat race isn't for everyone. Photo / Getty Images

The endless rat race isn't for everyone. Photo / Getty Images

Paul Catmur
By:

Columnist and host of Truth & Soul Podcast

OPINION:

"The first rule of a happy life is low expectations" - Charlie Munger, vice-chairman Berkshire Hathaway

At some stage in your career, you will raise your head up from your desk, blink into the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.