Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Partly-built $85m Onehunga Beachcroft Residences: sale in hand

Anne Gibson
By
4 mins to read
The site has been dormant for almost a year.

The site has been dormant for almost a year.

A partially-built $85 million Onehunga apartment block is under conditional sale, giving hope it might be completed after construction stalled nearly a year ago.

Since last April, the 85-unit, six-level Beachcroft Residences on Beachcroft Ave

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business