The Otago Daily Times is a Dunedin institution and a trade union says its pay and conditions are seriously behind the times. Photo / Google

Journalists at Allied Press are walking off the job today in a rare strike.

The E tū union said more than 40 members from Dunedin to Invercargill would join the day-long strike action to protest the Otago Daily Times publisher’s offer for a new collective agreement.

Allied Press said its newspapers would still get published and it had made a new offer to the union yesterday.

“Union members are pursuing a decent pay rise that will bring their wages into line with industry pay rates,” E tū said this morning.

E tū organiser Ann Galloway told the Herald the strike was from 9am today to 9am on Wednesday.

She said further strike action could not be ruled out.

“That decision will be down to the members. They’ve been moved to actually take action. It means they’re really very angry.”

Asked if the newspaper would still be produced, Galloway said: “I’m sure they’ll cobble together something. Obviously they’re not going to tell us.”

She said journalism was generally not well paid but Allied Press unionised staff had been receiving increases well below the Consumers Price Index.

Allied Press said it tabled a new offer to the union yesterday which it believed addressed their concerns.

“We offered to meet with the union this week which they have declined so far. We are willing to meet with them when they are ready.”

The company was asked about union claims staff had insufficient training and resources.

“The editorial team are a key part of the Allied Press team and do a great job for us. As a business we are committed to providing appropriate training for our staff.”

The company said newspapers and online news coverage would continue, strike or no strike.

Allied Press said it had offered more than the union suggested and had in fact offered some staff the equivalent of 9 per cent.

ODT union delegate and journalist Rebecca Fox said pay rises for members over the past 15 years had fallen behind inflation and behind other media companies.

“We recognise how tough the media industry and the ODT has it at the moment, but it can’t be an excuse for unliveable wages,” she added.

“Other players in the industry are getting 5 to 6 per cent pay increases – our last one was 2 per cent,” Fox said.

Fox said some members had more than 20 years’ experience but were barely on $70,000.

The average advertised salary for all workers in Otago was $70,977 in the latest Trade Me Jobs report.

Fox said for years, Allied Press journalists struggled with a lack of training and resources.

Non-union employees are working today.

Apart from the ODT, Allied Press publishes the Mountain Scene, Oamaru Mail, Hokitika Guardian, Greymouth Star and several other South Island newspapers.

Journalism educator Dr Jim Tucker said over the decades, industrial disputes flared up at news publishers.

But he added: “Actual strike action was unusual.”

E tū and Herald publisher NZME agreed on a 5 per cent pay increase this year.

Stuff’s unionised employees went on strike late last year.

New Zealand Herald journalists who were members of the Engineers Union went on strike in 2001 when negotiations over collective employment contracts broke down.

The Herald’s production at the time was unaffected.