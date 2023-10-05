Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

More jobs, better pay, so why isn’t the economy really humming?

John Weekes
By
4 mins to read
Money, global economy, NZ Dollar, consumer spending

Money, global economy, NZ Dollar, consumer spending

The Kiwi workforce is bigger than ever and many workers are commanding all-time record salaries.

But inflation is still corroding spending power and some expectations are that the country’s economy shrank in the September quarter.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Inside Emirates Flight Training Academy

Inside Emirates Flight Training Academy

The airline is currently training nearly 300 cadets who are aspiring to become pilots, further strengthening its commitment to nurturing aviation talent. Video / Emirates