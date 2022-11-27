Stuff and E Tu union have been negotiations over pay for several weeks. Photo / File

Staff at media organisation Stuff will go on strike after rejecting the company’s latest pay offer.

Union members overwhelmingly voted for industrial action in a secret ballot which concluded today, the Herald understands.

Details of the strike are yet to be determined, but previous proposals included 2-hour strikes which would escalate to 24-hour strikes if talks over pay were not resolved.

Stuff’s stable of mastheads includes its namesake news website, The Dominion Post, The Press, and Sunday Star-Times. It also publishes several regional and community newspapers, including The Manawatu Standard, The Nelson Mail, Taranaki Daily News and Waikato Times.

Stuff and E tū Union have been in negotiations for several weeks. The sticking points have been over pay rises and the structure that determines how future pay rises are decided.

Members were seeking an increase in line with inflation, which is at a 32-year high of 7.3 per cent.

The company’s latest offer was a 5.5 per cent pay rise and higher earners were offered a 3.5 per cent pay rise.

That was overwhelmingly rejected by Stuff’s 200 union members in a vote last week. They then proceeded to a further ballot on industrial action, which was concluded today.

Newsroom strikes in New Zealand are relatively rare. TVNZ took industrial action in 2006, and NZ Herald and New Zealand Press Association staff went on strike in 2001.

Members told the Herald the company’s latest offer was “insulting” and “feels like a slap in the face”.

Another said the company appeared to be hiring a large number of management and executive roles but was refusing to give its journalists a cost of living increase.

“Stuff claims to stick up for hardworking Kiwis but won’t support its own staff, who are really struggling,” another member said.

“No one wants to strike but hopefully the threat of strike action will make managers take notice and take our claims seriously.”

Aside from pay, the other area of contention in the Stuff negotiations involved the union’s call for a step pay scale that dictates how much staff salaries should increase on a yearly basis.

This would mark a significant structural change to the way increases are currently determined.

Under a step pay scale system, annual salary increases are pre-set and determined by increments based on years of service.

Stuff has been contacted for comment.

After the Herald published details of the negotiations earlier this month, editorial staff were asked not to leak sensitive information to media.

In an email titled “a note about how to leak well, or not at all”, chief content officer Joanna Norris described the leaking of details about the company’s pay talks with E Tū as a “fly in the ointment” to progressing the “good faith” talks with the union.

Norris told editorial staff planning to leak information to first discuss it with a trusted colleague or manager.

“There may be impacts of leaking things externally that you haven’t considered,” her email said.

