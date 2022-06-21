Voyager 2021 media awards
Ormiston house buyers fretting after receiver update says construction sites 'dormant'

4 minutes to read
Maison D'Ormiston housing development Ormiston, Flat Bush. Photo / supplied

Anne Gibson
By
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

Two buyers of 122 Flat Bush properties have expressed concern after receivers said the construction sites remained "dormant".

A total of 122 Auckland properties in four projects are with receivers of an Ormiston developer at

