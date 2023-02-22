Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Opinion: The question not asked over net benefits from RMA replacement Bills

By Dr Bryce Wilkinson
6 mins to read
Environment minister David Parker. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Environment minister David Parker. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION:

Parliament’s Environment Committee is currently considering the Government’s woeful replacement Bills for the Resource Management Act.

Eric Crampton and I appeared before the Committee last week to speak to the New Zealand Initiative’s submission

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business