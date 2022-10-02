Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Opinion: New Zealand Indians hold key to building bilateral trade

By Bhav Dhillon
5 mins to read
Image / 123rf

Image / 123rf

OPINION:

India's much-acclaimed External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar, will be in New Zealand on a five-day visit this week. This is significant not least because the previous such visit happened 31 long years ago.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.