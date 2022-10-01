Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Luke Blincoe: Is it time to break up our largest, most profitable power companies?

By Luke Blincoe
5 mins to read
Should our largest and most profitable gentailer Meridian be broken up? Photo / Supplied

Should our largest and most profitable gentailer Meridian be broken up? Photo / Supplied

OPINION:

The profits of the large electricity gentailers – Mercury, Meridian, Contact and Genesis – have ballooned since Covid-19. They're making record profits at the expense of energy affordability and the wellbeing of Kiwi households

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.