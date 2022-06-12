Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

OneRoof Property Rich List: Rise and fall of NZ's most expensive suburbs

7 minutes to read
OneRoof: The most expensive places to live in New Zealand revealed. Video / OneRoof

OneRoof: The most expensive places to live in New Zealand revealed. Video / OneRoof

NZ Herald
By Kelvin Davidson

Data tracking property prices over the past 25 years shows where homeowners hit the multimillion-dollar jackpot - and where their luck ran out. CoreLogic chief economists Kelvin Davidson investigates.

In most housing market data, analysis

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.