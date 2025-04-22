Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

On The Up: Criminal defence lawyer Anoushka Bloem on breaking barriers and cycles of crime

John Weekes
By
Online Business Editor·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Lawyer Anoushka Bloem set up her own law firm and has covered some of the country's toughest cases. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Lawyer Anoushka Bloem set up her own law firm and has covered some of the country's toughest cases. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

From the Unruly Tourists to a gruesome prison murder trial, Anoushka Bloem has represented some of the least popular people in New Zealand.

Courts can be depressing places. Apart from the graphic violence of some cases, it’s demoralising

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business