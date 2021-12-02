On the map: NCL cruise line steaming back to NZ

The Norwegian Prima is the first of six vessels in a new class of cruise ships. Video / ncl

The Norwegian Prima is the first of six vessels in a new class of cruise ships. Video / ncl

Cruise line NCL is steaming back to New Zealand with a new range of sailings in this region an industry body says shows a vote of confidence in the market here.

NCL has today released a range of global cruises and eight in this region for the summer of 2023-24 in addition to the voyages it is already selling for later this year.



The 75,000-tonne Norwegian Spirit, which has just undergone a $150 million refit, is returning to Australian and New Zealand waters from December 2023, offering 12-day sailings between Sydney and Auckland which call at ports around this country.

While the $550m a year cruise industry is still on hold, a number of itineraries are planned by cruise companies which include New Zealand ports. At present, foreign cruise ships are not allowed to visit but domestic cruise ships travelling within New Zealand waters currently can operate.

In Australia, cruises have resumed and it is among 50 countries where the industry is back sailing.

Debbie Summers, chairwoman of the NZ Cruise Association, said NCL's return represented a long-term commitment to New Zealand, which was a testament to how well the country sits as a successful cruise destination.

"This from NCL and bookings spanning many different cruise brands for New Zealand 2022-24 is impressive and shows the dedication cruise has to restart here."

She said 4.7 million passengers have cruised since cruise activity resumed in the last 12 months.

About 80 per cent of the ocean-going fleet was sailing.

"We have lost 2021/22 season and it is simply imperative we now do not lose another, we need to have the opportunity to work with Government, industry and communities to plan for our successful New Zealand cruise restart."

Before Covid, the value of the cruise industry was estimated at around $208m to Auckland, which tomorrow emerges from a total of more than six months in level 3 or 4 lockdown.

Figures out today show the city hasn't benefited from the spending surge on domestic tourism, as Aucklanders spent in other regions when permitted to leave the city.

Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment figures show domestic tourism electronic card transaction (TECT) spend was up 18 per cent in the year ended October this year compared to the same period last year. Domestic spend was also up 12 per cent on pre-Covid levels in the year ended October 2019 as Kiwis were unable to holiday overseas.

However, Auckland lagged. The city showed the slowest growth on year-ended October 2020 (up 11 per cent) to $845m and was the only region with a decline (down 5 per cent) on year-ended October 2019.