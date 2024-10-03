Oil surges after Joe Biden’s comments on Israeli retaliation

One US official said Israel wants to send a strong signal to Iran while hoping to put a lid on the conflict. The US official cautioned no final decisions had been made by Israel.

The guarded confidence that Israel will moderate its response comes as Biden and Western allies have publicly stated they oppose any strike on Iranian nuclear facilities.

US and Israeli officials have been discussing the potential for Israeli strikes on military targets and energy infrastructure. The US official said Washington did not expect to participate in the strikes.

At the same time, concern is growing among US allies that Washington is struggling to influence the Israeli government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

One European diplomat said Israel had been asked to stop short of an attack on Iran’s oil or nuclear infrastructure, but there was no guarantee the country would meet that request.

A second senior EU diplomat said: “It’s depressing to see how little influence we have on these events ... It injects some pessimism, some fatalism into our discussions on it.”

On Thursday, Biden denied the US had a veto on Israel’s actions, while saying no immediate Israeli response was expected on Thursday. “We don’t ‘allow’ Israel. We advise Israel. And there’s nothing going to happen today,” the US President said.

Biden’s comments come amid fears of an expanding war. Israel began a ground invasion of Lebanon on Tuesday after weeks of intense bombing, while maintaining its nearly year-long war in Gaza.

After Tehran fired almost 200 ballistic missiles at Israel on Tuesday evening in retaliation for the attacks on Iran-backed Hezbollah and the killing of its leader, Hassan Nasrallah, Israel vowed to respond.

On Thursday Israel launched air strikes on Beirut, killing at least nine people at a Hezbollah-linked medical facility in the heart of Lebanon’s capital, and targeting a building used by the militant group’s media office.

A building near Tel Aviv that was destroyed during the Iranian missile attack on Israel. Photo / New York Times

The US’ stated goal for months has been to broker a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas that would end the war in Gaza, and it has been pushing also for a truce between Israel and Lebanon. But both those efforts have broken down.

This week, Kurt Campbell, Deputy US Secretary of State, acknowledged “moments of surprise” over recent months in the relationship between the US and Israel.

But, speaking at a virtual event hosted by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, he acknowledged “major efforts on both sides to keep lines of communication open and to make sure that perspectives are understood”.

After it spiked following Biden’s comments, Brent eased off to US$77.08 a barrel, up 4.3% on the day.

Iran exports about 1.6 million-1.8 million barrels a day of crude and condensate, of which 1.5 million b/d goes to China, along with more than 0.5 million b/d of oil products, according to consultancy Energy Aspects.

Amrita Sen, director of research at Energy Aspects, said oil prices could be sent “spiralling higher” if Israel struck Iranian refineries and if Tehran responded by attacking other oilfields and refineries in the region.

The global oil market has been volatile since the start of the week due to the escalating tensions, with potential disruptions to energy exports.

However, lack of demand from China and Opec+ producers sitting on more than 5 million b/d of spare capacity that could be used if Iranian supply were cut, had weighed on the market.

Written by: Rafe Uddin and Shotaro Tani in London and Felicia Schwartz in Washington. Additional reporting by Rafe Uddin and Shotaro Tani in London

