Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Top shale boss says US ‘unusually vulnerable’ to Middle East oil shock

By Jamie Smyth and Amanda Chu
Financial Times·
4 mins to read
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warns Iran "made a big mistake" and "will pay for it". Video / NZ Herald

US shale magnate Harold Hamm has accused the Biden administration of leaving the nation “unusually vulnerable” to a Middle East oil price shock by draining its strategic petroleum reserve (SPR), damaging domestic production and bungling foreign policy.

The Continental Resources founder told the Financial Times he was “very concerned”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business