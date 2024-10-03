Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

A wider war in the Middle East, from Hamas to Hezbollah and now Iran

By David E. Sanger
New York Times·
7 mins to read
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warns Iran "made a big mistake" and "will pay for it". Video / NZ Herald

ANALYSIS

The main questions now are how much the conflict will escalate and whether the United States will get more directly involved in the defence of Israel.

The long-feared “wider war” in the Middle East is here.

For the past 360 days, since the images of the slaughter of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World