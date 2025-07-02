Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

At least two dozen GOP lawmakers in the House have declared themselves open to rejecting the bill

By Frankie Taggart
AFP·
4 mins to read

US President Donald Trump's signature domestic policy is in trouble in the House of Representatives. Photo / Haiyun Jiang, the New York Times

US President Donald Trump's signature domestic policy is in trouble in the House of Representatives. Photo / Haiyun Jiang, the New York Times

Republican leaders in the United States Congress delayed a key vote for hours on President Donald Trump’s signature tax and spending bill today as they scrambled to win over a group of rebels threatening to torpedo the centrepiece of the President’s domestic agenda.

Trump is seeking final approval in the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World