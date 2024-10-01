This picture taken from the West Bank city of Hebron shows projectiles above the Israeli city of Ashdod. Photo / AFP

Oil prices surged this morning after Iran fired a barrage of missiles at Israel, inching the Middle East closer to a full-scale regional war traders fear could disrupt energy supplies to the global market.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose as much as 5% to US$75.40 (NZ$120) a barrel in intraday trading today. US benchmark West Texas Intermediate was also up 5% to US$71.84 a barrel.

The rally came as traders and analysts warned of potential disruption to energy exports if the violence in the Middle East widened, saying energy infrastructure across a region that accounts for about a third of global oil production could be at risk.

“Iran sits astride the world’s most strategic energy region, oil- and gas-production facilities and transit choke points,” said Bob McNally, founder of Rapidan Energy Group and a former adviser to president George W Bush.

“So, when Iran is involved in a shooting war with its neighbours, you have to price in some geopolitical disruption risk, especially when it comes to Israel,” he added.