OCR: Will Reserve Bank 'hit repeat button' with another rate rise?

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Adrian Orr. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Reserve Bank will deliver its latest Monetary Policy Review today at 2pm, where it is expected to lift the official cash rate for the third meeting in a row.

The Reserve Bank, along with most central banks around the world, is tightening monetary conditions in a bid to curtail rising inflation.

New Zealand's annual inflation rate hit 6.9 per cent for the year to March, the largest movement since 1990. The wholesale interest rate market has priced in the OCR peaking at 3.94 per cent, matching the Reserve Bank's own forecast peak rate.

Economists expect another 50 basis point hike today, which would take the official cash rate to 2.5 per cent.

Most still expect the RBNZ to keep hiking this year to an OCR peak of 3.5 per cent, even as the housing market and other parts of the economy cool.

BNZ head of Research Stephen Toplis said it was more or less "a case of hitting the repeat button" this week.