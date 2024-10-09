Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

OCR cut: What falling interest rates mean for Kiwi travellers

Grant Bradley
By
Deputy Editor - Business·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
The Reserve Bank has today cut the official cash rate (OCR) by 50 basis points to 4.75%. Video / NZ Herald

Falling interest rates will help those with mortgages free up cash for holidays, one of the country’s biggest travel agents says.

Flight Centre NZ managing director Victoria Courtney said mortgage rate reductions around the Official Cash Rate (OCR) cut would help boost what was a soft

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business