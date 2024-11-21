Oceania Healthcare records $17.1m interim loss, sells seven properties

Inside The Helier retirement village at St Heliers. Photo / File
Retirement company Oceania Healthcare recorded a bottom-line loss of $17.1m after financing costs increased and revenue was only up 1% from $131.6 million to $132.6m.
The company has sold seven properties lately and is about to sell an eighth, as it quits older rest homes and goes into more upmarketnew villages with expensive care suites.
The results for the business whose properties include Auckland’s new $150m The Helier in St Heliers are for the half-year to September 30, 2024.
Oceania has 111 units at The Helier, for sale from $1.5m to $5m. But occupancy remains extremely low, at only 31% by October 31. Today’s announcement said only 21 apartments and 13 private care residences were occupied.
But the company said it believed in the product and service at that village which won a Property Council award.
Liz Coutts, chairwoman, said today the board had decided to continue pausing dividends for the interim period given the current gearing levels.
Graham Wilkinson, who owns the national retirement village chain Generus Living Group, mentioned listed companies selling properties lately.
He said that was occurring when the property market was in decline but was the result of financial pressure, especially higher financing costs.
Generus has headed in the opposite direction, spending more, he indicated.
That includes its extensive work at Parnell’s The Foundation where a new apartment block is rising and $17m has been spent on the heritage building Pearson House, the hub of the new village with communal facilities.
Oceania is trading at 80c, down 16% annually, giving a market cap of $579m.
