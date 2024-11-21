Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Oceania Healthcare records $17.1m interim loss, sells seven properties

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Inside The Helier retirement village at St Heliers. Photo / File

Inside The Helier retirement village at St Heliers. Photo / File

Retirement company Oceania Healthcare recorded a bottom-line loss of $17.1m after financing costs increased and revenue was only up 1% from $131.6 million to $132.6m.

The company has sold seven properties lately and is about to sell an eighth, as it quits older rest homes and goes into more upmarket

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business