Freightways Group, often seen as an economic bellwether, climbed 5.3% to $9.48 and Move Logistics jumped 7.7% to 35c.

Still, Solly said the economic relief won’t be immediate: “It will take time for rates to stimulate activity.”

Commercial landlords are often the earliest to benefit from lower interest rates. Kiwi Property Group rose 5.1% to 93.5c on a volume of 2.6 million shares, while Stride Property gained 2.3% to $1.34 with 1.8 million shares traded and Precinct Properties NZ advanced 2% to $1.27 with 1.5 million shares changing hands.

Retirement village operators are also likely to be among the bigger winners from rate cuts if easier conditions spur on increased sales volumes. Ryman Healthcare climbed 5.6% to $4.90 on a volume of 2.1 million and Summerset gained 4% to $11.75.

The local company reporting season hits its stride next week, although Solly doesn’t expect the looser monetary policy stance to filter into companies outlooks until later this year.

Rubber goods maker Skellerup, which reports tomorrow, rose 2.1% to $4.48.

KMD Group posted the day’s biggest gain as it surged 9.5% to 46c, outpacing other retailers which also rallied. Warehouse Group rose 1.7% to $1.22, Michael Hill International gained 1.6% to 63c, Hallenstein Glasson advanced 1.7% to $5.87 and Briscoe Group increased 0.7% to $4.43.

Napier Port Holdings rose 2.7% to $2.30, affirming its annual earnings guidance in its nine-month update and shrugging off the temporary shutdowns for two of its biggest customers due to spiking wholesale electricity prices.

Energy companies extended their gains after Tuesday’s gas supply deal with Methanex eased some security concerns, and as Contact Energy’s latest operating metrics were slightly better than expected. Contact rose 2.1% to $8.70, while Meridian Energy advanced 4.9% to $6.69 and Mercury NZ climbed 4.1% to $6.80. Genesis Energy was unchanged at $2.26.

ANZ Group Holdings was among the few companies to fall, slipping 0.5% to $31.05. Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the largest of Australia’s four pillars, beat forecasts with a smaller decline in annual cash profit than expected, while declaring a bigger dividend than predicted.

Westpac Banking Corp, the other dual-listed lender of the four Australian majors, rose 2% to $31.80. Heartland Group Holdings, which owns Australia’s Challenger Bank, rose 3.8% to $1.10.

Minnow telecommunications firm Vital halted trading of its shares – last at 28c – after receiving a non-binding partial takeover bid from property developer Simon Herbert’s Empire Capital at 37.5c.

Arvida Group, which is under a takeover bid at $1.70 a share, remained heavily traded with 2.3 million shares changing hands. The price was unchanged at $1.63.

Spark NZ was the most heavily traded stock, increasing 0.2% to $4.40 on a volume of 3.6 million. Air NZ rose 0.9% to 55.5c on a volume of 1.7 million while Vista International Group ended its five-day rally, unchanged at $3.13 on a volume of 1.3 million.