Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Liam Dann: Victory in the war on inflation...but is it too soon to party?

Liam Dann
By
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
The Reserve Bank has cut the official cash rate by 25 basis points to 5.25%. It is the first cut since March 2020. Video / NZ Herald

ANALYSIS

Today’s rate cut has been greeted widely as a new dawn, a victory in the war on inflation. The Prime Minister and Finance Minister held a celebratory press conference, major banks cut mortgage rates

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business