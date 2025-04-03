Advertisement
NZ stocks drop 1% after Wall Street plunge

Jamie Gray
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
Markets have been volatile in the aftermath of yesterday's announcement of US tariff increases. Photo / NZME

New Zealand shares opened weaker after Wall Street put on its biggest decline since the depths of the Covid-19 crisis in 2020.

After a few minutes, the S&P/NZX50 Index had dropped by 1.04% to 12,209 points. Volume was light.

United States President Donald Trump’s tariff offensive threw global markets into a spin on Thursday, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite dropping by 4.8% and 6%, respectively.

The US dollar was also weaker, which helped the NZ dollar firm to around US58c.

Yesterday, the S&P/NZX 50 Index fell as much as 1.3% early in the day but recovered to close at 12,338.57, up 0.15%, due largely to a rebound in the market’s biggest stock, Fisher and Paykel Healthcare.

Salt Funds managing director Matt Goodson said more volatility could be in store as the day progresses, given the moves in major markets overnight.

More to come

