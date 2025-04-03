Markets have been volatile in the aftermath of yesterday's announcement of US tariff increases. Photo / NZME

New Zealand shares opened weaker after Wall Street put on its biggest decline since the depths of the Covid-19 crisis in 2020.

After a few minutes, the S&P/NZX50 Index had dropped by 1.04% to 12,209 points. Volume was light.

United States President Donald Trump’s tariff offensive threw global markets into a spin on Thursday, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite dropping by 4.8% and 6%, respectively.

The US dollar was also weaker, which helped the NZ dollar firm to around US58c.

Yesterday, the S&P/NZX 50 Index fell as much as 1.3% early in the day but recovered to close at 12,338.57, up 0.15%, due largely to a rebound in the market’s biggest stock, Fisher and Paykel Healthcare.