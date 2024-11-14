NZME reporters win business journalism awards

It’s the second year running that Meier has won a category following her news writing award last year for her work on the Ministry of Health’s Te Whatu Ora’s consultant spend .

This year’s overall winner was Tim Hunter of NBR, who also won the business commentary award.

NBR’s Kate McVicar won the Emerging Journalist of the Year Award.

The NZSA Business Journalism Awards were established to encourage, identify and applaud outstanding business journalism in New Zealand.

The awards are sponsored by stock exchange operator NZX and KiwiSaver provider Simplicity.