NZME reporters win business journalism awards

NZME journalists took home two awards at tonight’s New Zealand Shareholders’ Association Business Journalism Awards.
BusinessDesk journalist Cécile Meier received the feature writing award for her two-part investigation into the Early Childhood Education sector.
New Zealand Herald investigative journalist Matt Nippert picked up the business news award for his expose on start-up drinks company Arepa and its health benefit claims.
BusinessDesk had several other finalists in the awards, including Victoria Young, Dileepa Fonseka and Meier in the business news category, and Ian Llewellyn in the business commentary category.