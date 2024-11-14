Advertisement
NZME reporters win business journalism awards

NZ Herald
Herald journalist Matt Nippert. Photo / Dean Purcell

NZME journalists took home two awards at tonight’s New Zealand Shareholders’ Association Business Journalism Awards.

BusinessDesk journalist Cécile Meier received the feature writing award for her two-part investigation into the Early Childhood Education sector.

New Zealand Herald investigative journalist Matt Nippert picked up the business news award for his expose on start-up drinks company Arepa and its health benefit claims.

BusinessDesk had several other finalists in the awards, including Victoria Young, Dileepa Fonseka and Meier in the business news category, and Ian Llewellyn in the business commentary category.

BusinessDesk journalist Cecile Meier has gone back-to-back at the NZSA business journalism awards.
It’s the second year running that Meier has won a category following her news writing award last year for her work on the Ministry of Health’s Te Whatu Ora’s consultant spend.

This year’s overall winner was Tim Hunter of NBR, who also won the business commentary award.

NBR’s Kate McVicar won the Emerging Journalist of the Year Award.

The NZSA Business Journalism Awards were established to encourage, identify and applaud outstanding business journalism in New Zealand.

The awards are sponsored by stock exchange operator NZX and KiwiSaver provider Simplicity.

