Home / Business / Companies / Retail

Brain drink or fancy juice? Start-up strives to prove health claims

Matt Nippert
By
Business Investigations Reporter·NZ Herald·
9 mins to read

It’s the little drinks company that thinks it could be big. Blackcurrant beverage-maker Ārepa retails its petite and purple $7 bottles across the country and has pitched itself as just the tonic to boost mental and athletic performance.

Ārepa’s co-founder and co-chief executive Angus Brown (he shares those roles with his friend Zac Robinson) told the Weekend Herald of ambitions to conquer the United States and Japan, but acknowledged there were some short-term hurdles closer to home that first needed

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Retail