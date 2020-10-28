NZ Post hikes international postage charges, changes the way it calculates prices

Inside NZ Post's distribution centre in Highbrook, Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

NZ Post has increased the price of international postage in response to a global decrease in air freight options as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Along with the domestic postage increase of 7 per cent or 10 cents this year, the state-owned enterprise has changed the way it charges for postage of letters and parcels being sent overseas - resulting big increases to prices.

NZ Post previously charged based on the 'actual weight' of an item, but now calculates the cost based on the size of an item, which it refers to as 'volumetric weight'.

A spokeswoman for NZ Post said new charges under volumetric weight were calculated by "Height (m) x Length (m) x Depth (m) x 200", in line with how airlines were now charging for items to be sent due to the lack of space on flights.

The new system and prices for international postage commenced September 16.

"Due to Covid-19 there are less flights running around the world, and as a result there is much less space available on airfreight. This means the cost of airfreight charges has increased significantly and we have had to pass on some of this additional cost by increasing the price of international postage," the spokeswoman told the Herald.

"This decision has not been made lightly, particularly given the impact of Covid-19 and the challenges we know many are facing throughout New Zealand."

The spokeswoman said airlines were now charging NZ Post for how much space an item took up, rather than how much it weighed, because of the reduction in space on flights.

"We review our prices annually and most years we increase the price of all post marginally to cover changes in costs, to make sure that we have a sustainable mail service and are not operating at a loss. However, this year has been slightly different for international postage due to the Covid-19 global pandemic."

In addition to the change to the way it calculates the cost of sending an item, a $5 service fee has also been added to cover the cost of NZ Post now needing to collect sender, receiver and parcel content information.

"For border security and clearance purposes we are now required to electronically collect sender, receiver and parcel content information provided on Customs declarations and consignment notes," the spokeswoman said.

The price increases for international postage not only affects consumers, but businesses sending orders offshore too.

Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford said it was not surprising that the cost of international postage had increased as there were fewer planes coming in and out of the country.

"We've seen domestically too, some quite big increases come out for domestic courier services, which is a bit more of an issue for retailers as it is costing more for them to fulfil orders from customers and get products delivered around the country," Harford said.

Increases to postage costs made it harder for retailers to offer free shipping, which customers were always very keen on, and was often used as a unique selling point to encourage spending, Harford said.

Postage charges were expensive "at the best of times", he said, which meant any additional costs would no doubt be passed on to consumers.

"One of the big challenges for New Zealand e-tailers in particular is that because our market is small we don't necessarily have the volumes to drive those costs down.

"New Zealand is a hard place to navigate round - a very long, thin country with a light population density, so that makes it quite expensive to operate delivery services at the best of times. We are seeing cost increases coming through and most businesses will be looking to pass those on to customers."

NZ Post said it had a wider range of products and services available for business customers and encouraged organisations to get in touch "to find a solution that keeps costs down".