Retailer KMD Brands led the benchmark index lower, falling 4.8% to 40c. Australian furniture retailer Nick Scali reported a 20% decline in annual profit across the Tasman, with high interest rates and rising prices discouraging shoppers.

Energy companies were mixed as they come to grips with spiking wholesale electricity prices in an environment where hydro-lake levels are low. Grid operator Transpower said it would let hydro generators access backup storage earlier than under current settings.

Meridian Energy rose 0.2% to $6.22 with 1 million shares traded and Genesis Energy advanced 3.2% to $2.255, while Contact Energy declined 1.8% to $8.31 and Mercury NZ fell 1.6% to $6.58. Both Contact and Mercury are due to report their earnings the week after next.

Manawa Energy, which this week downgraded earnings guidance over a disputed bill and the market conditions, clawed back some of Thursday’s losses, rising 3.1% to $4.06.

Sullivan said high prices were typically good for generators, but that the hedging programmes in place made the financial impact somewhat opaque.

Rubber goods manufacturer Skellerup, which is scheduled to report on Thursday, fell 0.9% to $4.36. Steel & Tube Holdings declined 1.9% to $1.01 and Vulcan Steel slipped 1.4% to $7.01.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare fell 1.2% to $32.50. The healthcare products maker’s share price has been sensitive to new weight-loss injections such as Zepbound, whose maker Eli Lilly beat sales expectations when reporting overnight.

Among companies trading on volumes of more than a million shares, Stride Property rose 0.8% to $1.30 with 2.7 million shares traded, Arvida Group slipped 0.6% to $1.62 on a volume of 2.3 million, Spark NZ increased 0.2% to $4.32 with 1.4 million shares changing hands, Kiwi Property Group advanced 2.3% to 90c on a volume of 1.1 million, and SkyCity Entertainment Group declined 0.6% to $1.56 on a volume of 1.1 million.

Vista Group International continued its strong run, rising 8.3% to a four-year high of $2.87 as it posed the strongest gain on the benchmark index. The cinema software company gained 18.6% this week after reporting wider earnings margins and demonstrating progress in signing customers to its software-as-a-service offering.

Rural services firm PGG Wrightson, which reports on Tuesday, rose 0.5% to $2.

The a2 Milk Co, due to report on Thursday, rose 2.8% to $7.38, while Synlait Milk gained 5.3%, or 1.5c, to 30c.

Sky Network Television, which has been broadcasting the Olympic Games, rose 7.1% to $2.70 on a relatively light volume of 47,000 shares, while NZME advanced 4.1% to $1.02.

Global media giant News Corp today said it plans to sell its 65% stake in Australian pay TV business Foxtel. The balance is owned by Australia’s Telstra.

Vital Healthcare Property Trust rose 2.4% to $1.91, clawing back some of yesterday’s losses when the healthcare property owner said a potential partnership was taking longer to complete over differing expectations. The company’s decline in earnings was in line with expectations.