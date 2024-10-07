“You can’t build roads without quarries, and we’re not going to solve our energy shortages if we wait on a drawn-out consenting process. A balance must be struck between developing our economy to provide growth and jobs for New Zealanders, while considering overall environmental impacts.”

Katherine Rich, CEO BusinessNZ.

“Looking ahead, we’re heartened by the Government’s intention to progress alternative resource management reform based on the guiding principle of the enjoyment of property rights. This should be at the heart of all resource management decision-making.”

The Employers and Manufacturers Association (EMA) said the list is a “potential major economic and housing boost for the ‘golden triangle’ economic zone”, particularly for greater Northland’s inclusion in that zone north of Taupō.

“All three ports in the region – Northport, Port of Auckland and Port of Tauranga – have consents for expansion included in the extensive list of projects and, as all are basically funded, that means critical expansion can go ahead,” said EMA head of advocacy, strategy and finance Alan McDonald.

“Including the proposed dry dock at Northport will be a significant boost for the engineering cluster that already exists in the region, while road and rail projects included in the fast-tracking process will improve freight and road access to all three ports as well as allow people to move more easily around the region.”

McDonald says many of the projects had been talked about for years but little or no progress had been made.

“For example, two big projects in Auckland – Mill Rd and the East/West Corridor – have been around for decades with zero to very little progress. This may be the catalyst to finally move on these projects.

“Northlanders will also be very pleased to see the Brynderwyn bypass and the link from Whangārei to Marsden included in the roading mix.”

The mix of fast-track projects also included a number of new renewable energy projects such as wind and solar and renewing consents for existing hydro schemes.

“Given the recent issues caused by higher energy prices and the demands on generation capacity to further electrify the economy, these new fast-tracked projects have increasing significance,” McDonald said.

Alan McDonald, EMA's head of advocacy and strategy.

“The importance of new and expanded quarries is often overlooked but we can’t build new infrastructure without them.”

McDonald says a couple of significant projects that will benefit Auckland public transport had also been overlooked in the general reaction to the fast-track list.

“There are consents granted to alter 42 rail crossings around the Auckland network, which will greatly enhance capacity on the commuter network, and a fast-track for the Northwest Busway.”

New Zealand’s biggest port, NZX-listed Port of Tauranga, has been trying for more than six years to get resource consent for a wharf expansion project. It has now run out of container terminal capacity and this year has had to turn down shipping line offers of additional services for exporters and importers.

Port chief executive Leonard Sampson welcomed the Stella Passage project inclusion on the list, saying it was “an important and urgent project for both the Bay of Plenty and New Zealand as a whole”.

“We welcome any opportunity to expedite it and look forward to finding out more about the fast-track process,” Sampson said.

Port of Auckland, the country’s main imports port, was also pleased to be included. The port is owned by the Auckland Council.

“The wharf projects we’re planning are included in Auckland Council’s Long-Term Plan and the fast track will enable us to sell Captain Cook and Marden wharves to Auckland Council, providing Aucklanders with more access to the waterfront, sooner,” the port said in a statement.

“We have been engaging with stakeholders over the past 12 months on the projects and overall we’ve had a positive reaction to the Long Term plan proposal.”

Northland’s Northport said its inclusion on the list was potentially good news for the region and the upper North Island.

“It adds an additional consenting pathway for Northport’s board to consider, but whether this will be a viable option will depend on the final wording and provisions of the Bill,” the port said in a statement.

“We believe firmly that the Northport container terminal expansion project has the potential to stimulate economic development in Northland and strengthen the resilience of the upper North Island and national supply chain network.”

The list of projects includes two mining development projects by gold and copper producer OceanaGold.

The international miner welcomed the inclusion of its Waihi, Coromandel, and Macraes, Otago, mines on the list, saying expediting permission for the Waihi North and Macraes Phase 4 projects would preserve the jobs of 1000 employees in New Zealand, provide new jobs and deliver economic benefits for the local communities and the country.