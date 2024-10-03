Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

NZ Census and income: Highest earning suburb revealed in new data

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
A new tranche of data paints a fresh snapshot of life in New Zealand.

“No one is rich enough to do without a neighbour,” goes an old proverb.

And Kiwis can see just how rich their neighbours are as detailed income data is released today as part of Census 2023.

That data reveals the median household income of 90 areas, including cities, districts and Auckland Local Boards.

Median incomes reported in the Census are generally lower than the median incomes reported elsewhere as it captures all adults over 15 as opposed to only those in the workforce.

According to the data released today, earnings are highest for those in the Ōrākei Local Board Area in Auckland, with a median household income of $58,000 per year.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Home to Okahu Bay Beach and Kelly Tarlton’s Sea Life Aquarium, the suburb of more than 80,000 people had its median income grow by 21% between 2018 and 2023.

With views of Auckland’s skyline and the Hauraki Gulf, the suburb has a median housing sale price of $1.88 million.

SEE THE MEDIAN INCOME IN YOUR AREA USING THE INTERACTIVE MAP BELOW

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

After Ōrākei, Wellington City and Queenstown Lakes had the next highest median incomes at $55,500 and $52,600 respectively.

Conversely, Aotea/Great Barrier had the lowest median household income in the country at $28,500 per year.

Buller and Kawerau were slightly better off with the second and third lowest median incomes at $28,800 and $29,200 respectively.

The Hastings District’s median income grew the most between 2018 and 2023, up 42.6% to $40,500.

Aotea/Great Barrier had the lowest median household income in the country at $28,500 per year. Photo / Eleanor Hughes
Aotea/Great Barrier had the lowest median household income in the country at $28,500 per year. Photo / Eleanor Hughes

Personal income

The median personal income of those working in New Zealand was $41,500, up 30.5% compared with $31,800 in 2018.

The $70,001-$100,000 income group reported the highest growth in the past five years, up 54.7% from 361,317 in 2018 to 558,813 in 2023.

The lowest three total personal income bands decreased in population, signalling a movement into higher wage groups.

The number of respondents who reported personal income between $1-$20,000 dropped by an average of 30%.


Tom Raynel is a multimedia business journalist for the Herald, covering small business and retail.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business