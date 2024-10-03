A new tranche of data paints a fresh snapshot of life in New Zealand.

“No one is rich enough to do without a neighbour,” goes an old proverb.

And Kiwis can see just how rich their neighbours are as detailed income data is released today as part of Census 2023.

That data reveals the median household income of 90 areas, including cities, districts and Auckland Local Boards.

Median incomes reported in the Census are generally lower than the median incomes reported elsewhere as it captures all adults over 15 as opposed to only those in the workforce.

According to the data released today, earnings are highest for those in the Ōrākei Local Board Area in Auckland, with a median household income of $58,000 per year.