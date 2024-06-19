Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

NZ bank’s trading in government bonds sparked FMA complaint over market manipulation

Duncan Bridgeman
By
5 mins to read
Concerns have been raised that the pricing of billions of dollars of bonds issued by Treasury may have been subject to market manipulation. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Concerns have been raised that the pricing of billions of dollars of bonds issued by Treasury may have been subject to market manipulation. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Financial Markets Authority has confirmed it received complaints last year about a local bank’s role in a 2022 government bond sale. What it won’t say is what action was taken, one year before its

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business