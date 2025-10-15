Advertisement
Nvidia-backed consortium buys AI data centre firm from Macquarie $69.9b

AFP
A consortium led by BlackRock, including Nvidia and Microsoft, will acquire Aligned Data Centres for US$40 billion ($69.9b). Photo / Getty Images

A consortium led by asset manager BlackRock, including chip giant Nvidia and Microsoft is set to acquire data centre specialist Aligned Data Centres from Australian financial services group Macquarie for approximately US$40 billion ($69.9b).

The deal marks another sign of the tech sector’s insatiable appetite for AI infrastructure, including chips,

