Spark plans to boost its data centre capacity from 23 megawatts today - a fraction of that offered by the likes of DCI, CDC and Microsoft locally - to 130MW, which would put it, or now DC Co, toe-to-toe with the tech giants.

In August 2024, Spark said it would explore options, including outside partners, to raise up to $1 billion for a five- to seven-year push to expand its data centre operations - a hot area with the rise of AI.

In February, the telco confirmed a process was under way.

The Sydney-based Pacific Equity Partners (PEP_ has more than A$14 billion ($15.4b) in funds under management. Its largely non-tech portfolio includes financial services and healthcare companies, Singapore Post’s Australian operation and fleet leasing. It has also owned and sold major New Zealand businesses, including the chicken company Tegel and biscuit maker Griffins.

PEP was also said to be interested in Fonterra’s consumer brands, although French firm Lactalis is now rumoured to be in exclusive negotiations.

An artist render of the 40 megawatt data centre Spark will build on the Dairy Flat Surf Park development. The 10MW first stage will take around 18 months to contruct. Render / Spark

At a half-year update in February, chairwoman Justine Smyth said Spark had a plan to expand to 130MW of data centre capacity - they are described by the peak power consumption - from its current 22MW from three centres, the largest of which is its recently expanded Takanini facility.

The expansion “will require $1b-plus of capex over the next five to seven years”, Smyth said. Spark was exploring equity funding options, “including capital partnerships”.

Expansion plans include the first stage of Spark’s planned 10MW data centre in a new surf park at Dairy Flat, north of Auckland. Surplus heat from the computer servers will heat a wave pool. Over time, it will be scaled up to a 40MW - easily the telco’s largest.

Spark won resource consent for its Dairy Flat build last year, but recently put in a revised application.

“This is a procedural resource consent application for a potential expansion of capacity at the site, should it be required in the future,” a spokeswoman told the Herald.

Scaling up to a total of 130MW capacity would put it on near level terms with half-Infratil-owned CDC’s hyperscale data centres in Hobsonville and Silverdale in Auckland’s north and northwest and Microsoft’s (completed), DCI (one completed, one under construction) and Amazon’s (under construction) facilities in the city’s northwest.

Recent Spark asset sales, including its passive mobile network infrastructure and a sell-down in the Southern Cross Cable network have gone to paying debt and returns to shareholders.

Chris Keall is an Auckland-based member of the Herald’s business team. He joined the Herald in 2018 and is the technology editor and a senior business writer.