Updated

Spark sells 75% of its data centre business to Australia’s Pacific Equity Partners for up to $584m

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Spark has announced it has sold 75% of its data business to Pacific Equity Partners.

Spark has sold 75% of its data centre operations to Australian Pacific Equity Partners in a deal that values the business at $705 million.

The telco will get $486m cash, with a further $98m - for a total $584m - in FY2027 if performance targets are hit.

The proceeds will

