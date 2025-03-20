After 27 years in business, PEP had A$14 billion ($24.16b) in funds under management.

“We’re just in the process of finalising our seventh buyout fund, which is a A$3.1b ($3.39b) dollar fund.”

That was on top of its A$4b ($4.38b) buying spree before Christmas, purchasing three businesses including Singapore Post’s Australian operation and the Australian-listed vehicle leasing and fleet management company SG Fleet.

Blanks said his firm was now receiving more offers to buy businesses.

“Most of these opportunities do actually walk through our door these days, but that doesn’t mean that we just sit and wait for the phone to ring.

“We’re actively out there having conversations with companies about divisions that they may want to sell, or public companies ... and the like about what might be able to be done in a private environment that can’t be done in a public environment.”

One opportunity it was considering currently was the carve-out of Fonterra’s consumer division, Mainland Group.

Madison Malone (nee Reidy) is host and executive producer of the NZ Herald’s investment show Markets with Madison. She joined the Herald in 2022 after working in investment, and has covered business and economics for television and radio broadcasters.