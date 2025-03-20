Advertisement
Private equity’s big opportunity - and who it wants to help pay for it

Madison Malone
By
Senior Business Journalist, host of Markets with Madison·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Pacific Equity Partners managing director Cameron Blanks at its office in Sydney, Australia.

One of Australia and New Zealand’s most established private equity firms is eager to capture funds from wealthy investors seeking to increase exposure to alternative investments.

“We’ve always been predominantly funded by big global institutions and very little from wealth and family offices,” Pacific Equity Partners (PEP) managing director Cameron Blanks told Markets with Madison in Sydney.

“I think really where we see the competitive fundraising environment is actually attracting individuals and family offices into the broader ecosystem of private markets.”

He was also in talks with KiwiSaver firms in New Zealand about co-investment, he said.

PEP was best known for its purchase and later sale of Peter’s Ice Cream in Australia, and Tegel the chicken company and Griffins biscuits in New Zealand.

After 27 years in business, PEP had A$14 billion ($24.16b) in funds under management.

“We’re just in the process of finalising our seventh buyout fund, which is a A$3.1b ($3.39b) dollar fund.”

That was on top of its A$4b ($4.38b) buying spree before Christmas, purchasing three businesses including Singapore Post’s Australian operation and the Australian-listed vehicle leasing and fleet management company SG Fleet.

Blanks said his firm was now receiving more offers to buy businesses.

“Most of these opportunities do actually walk through our door these days, but that doesn’t mean that we just sit and wait for the phone to ring.

“We’re actively out there having conversations with companies about divisions that they may want to sell, or public companies ... and the like about what might be able to be done in a private environment that can’t be done in a public environment.”

One opportunity it was considering currently was the carve-out of Fonterra’s consumer division, Mainland Group.

Find out if PEP would buy Fonterra’s consumer asset, and the other opportunities it’s chasing, in today’s episode of Markets with Madison above.

