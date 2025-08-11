Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

NZX50 lifts 0.5%, Metroglass cracks and Eroad climbs - Market close

BusinessDesk
3 mins to read

Eroad shares are above $2 for the first time in three years. Photo / Supplied

Eroad shares are above $2 for the first time in three years. Photo / Supplied

The New Zealand sharemarket rose on Monday as investors prepared for a burst of earnings reports over the coming weeks.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.52% to 12,911.86, with 29.8 million shares changing hands worth over $105.5m.

Paul Robertshawe, Octagon’s chief investment officer, said volumes were subdued as the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save