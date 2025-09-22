Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Nvidia to invest up to $170.4b in OpenAI data centres

AFP
2 mins to read

Nvidia will invest up to $170.4 billion in OpenAI to build AI infrastructure. The partnership will enable OpenAI to deploy AI data centres using Nvidia's GPUs. Photo / Getty Images

Nvidia will invest up to $170.4 billion in OpenAI to build AI infrastructure. The partnership will enable OpenAI to deploy AI data centres using Nvidia's GPUs. Photo / Getty Images

Nvidia said Monday it will invest up to US$100 billion ($170.4b) in OpenAI, building infrastructure for next-generation artificial intelligence.

The strategic partnership aimed at deploying massive data centre capacity unites generative AI star OpenAI with the leading maker of chips powering the technology.

“Compute infrastructure will be the basis for

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save