Nvidia will invest up to $170.4 billion in OpenAI to build AI infrastructure. The partnership will enable OpenAI to deploy AI data centres using Nvidia's GPUs. Photo / Getty Images

Nvidia to invest up to $170.4b in OpenAI data centres

Nvidia said Monday it will invest up to US$100 billion ($170.4b) in OpenAI, building infrastructure for next-generation artificial intelligence.

The strategic partnership aimed at deploying massive data centre capacity unites generative AI star OpenAI with the leading maker of chips powering the technology.

“Compute infrastructure will be the basis for the economy of the future,” OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman said in a joint release.

“We will utilise what we’re building with NVIDIA to both create new AI breakthroughs and empower people and businesses with them at scale.”

The partnership will enable San Francisco-based OpenAI to build and deploy AI data centres with Nvidia systems, representing millions of sophisticated graphics processing units (GPUs), according to the companies.