Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Business

AI healthcare firm Heidi Health raises $110m on the heels of huge New Zealand deployment; A lifeline for small businesses wrongly banned by Meta – Tech Insider

Chris Keall
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Artificial intelligence scribe Heidi is being used in a trial by Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora and has already been adopted by two of New Zealand's largest private healthcare providers. Image / Getty Creative

Artificial intelligence scribe Heidi is being used in a trial by Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora and has already been adopted by two of New Zealand's largest private healthcare providers. Image / Getty Creative

Heidi Health, which bills itself as Australasia’s fastest-growing artificial intelligence healthcare firm, has raised US$65 million ($110m) in a Series B venture capital round that values it at US$465m.

The start-up makes an artificial intelligence (AI) scribe that automatically takes notes for a GP, using a microphone on a webcam

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save