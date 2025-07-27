Advertisement
Healthcare providers launch AI-focused joint venture for GP clinics

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

ProCare chief executive and Health Accelerator co-chair Bindi Norwell. Photo / Mike Scott

Four healthcare providers running general practice clinics around the country have created a joint venture to help their doctors adopt new technologies, with a heavy focus on artificial intelligence.

Health Accelerator, registered as a new company, is owned by four Public Health Organisations (PHOs): Pegasus, Pinnacle, ProCare, and the non-profit

