Air New Zealand inks direct partnership with ChatGPT maker OpenAI, pair create virtual customers

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Air New Zealand chief digital officer Nikhil Ravishankar: “We’re starting to wonder what the role of a brand is when a customer’s own concierge [AI] agent is deciding which product to put in front of the customer."

Air New Zealand has signed a deal to work with ChatGPT maker OpenAI on multiple projects – including using artificial intelligence to try out new products and services before being put to a human focus group.

The agreement also gives Companion AI – the airline’s deployment of ChatGPT Enterprise –

